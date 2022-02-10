Robert’s Dorset – Handmade in Britain

Robert’s Dorset is a family owned and operated company and we know the value of our stockist.

All orders are made to order giving you the freshest product available.

One area we differ from everyone else is each box we send out.We don’t insist on each box being a single flavour.We tailor every box to exactly what you require.

We offer 11 flavours of Proper Pork Crackling so if you only want 8, that’s exactly what we will send you.

Our minimum order is just 1 box with carriage or £150 with carriage paid.

We specialise in 3 core products, Pork Crackling, Nuts and fudge but we offer both reusable and recyclable packaging in both.