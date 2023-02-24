Robert’s Dorset – The Perfect Snack

Share Tweet Share Email

All your Trade, Hospitality and White Labelling needs met

Nothing gives a better welcome to your customers than a delicious snack, and whether they are following a Vegan or Keto lifestyle, or need allergen-free snacks, Robert’s Dorset has just what you need.

We supply independent shops, pubs, and the hospitality industry, with a range of sizes for direct reselling and are now offering white label products.

Why Robert’s Dorset?

We are family owned and run since 2011, with us business is personal, and this means our trade customers get:

• Delicious snacks to delight your own customers

• Great customer service with a dedicated Account Manager

• Easy ordering options, either online or by phone

• All products are handmade in beautiful Dorset, England

• All items are prepared to order. Customers always get the freshest products

• Our production process is 99.9% waste free

• We are 100% certified by the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil and buy only from a segregated supply chain. (Palm Oil only used in Fudge)

• Our ingredients are of the highest quality, fully traceable and sourced locally, where possible

Independent shops – Our colourful packaging is designed to draw the eye, and the contents won’t disappoint. The pots can be stacked to optimise your space, and our mason jars will add that extra ‘wow’ factor to any display

Pubs and Hotels – We have the perfect bar snacks to complement your fine beverages. Whether you’re wanting our eye catching, refillable, glass jars to add a touch of class to your bar area or want to add a special something to your guest’s welcome basket.

The Benefits of White Labelling

Whether you are looking to start a new business or increase brand awareness of your current one, white labelling is a fantastic way to go about it and here are just some benefits:

Save money for your business

We already have a range of tried, tested, and loved products available in all sizes. Saving you money, stress, and time.

Fully Branded for Your Company

We will work with you to create your branded packaging. Set up fees and minimum orders apply.

Easy Sales Process

Choose whether you would like us to deliver direct to your customers or send the products to you for distribution.

Focus on building your business

As we supply, package, and ship the product, you get to focus your precious time on sales and marketing.

Our Products

Proper Pork Crackling – available in eight amazing flavours, including Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, and Chorizo. Keto Friendly and Allergen Free – No MSG – No artificial flavours – No enhancers – No compromise. Prepared to order to guarantee freshness, and triple cooked to give you that perfect crunch every time.

Yummy Nuts and Delicious Cashews – Up to 11 delicious flavours, including Sea Salt, Sweet Chilli, and BBQ. These AA grade nuts are ethically, and sustainably sourced. Like all our other products, they come in fully recyclable packaging and our pots and jars reusable. They are Gluten-Free, as well as being both Vegetarian and Vegan Friendly too.

Fabulous Fudge – Fabulous by name and by nature, made with locally sourced, real dairy cream, and supplied in pouches or bars. 11 mouth-watering flavours, including two Vegan options. Clotted Cream, Sea Salt & Caramel, Millionaire, Vegan Vanilla, and Vegan Sea Salt & Caramel.

We have a range of Crumbs and Seasoning too!

If you are looking to rebrand and sell, stock, or gift our amazing, delicious snacks we’d love to hear from you.

Contact Robert to discuss your needs and ideas:

robert@robertsdorset.com

01202 875280

www.robertsdorset.com