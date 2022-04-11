Robert’s Dorset – Snacks Handmade in Britain

Share Tweet Share Email

Robert’s Dorset is a family owned and operated buiness since 2011 from Wimborne.

Serving the whole of the UK with high-quality British snacks to the trade industry.

As a company we know the value of our stockist.

All orders are made to order giving you the freshest product available.

One area we differ from everyone else is each box we send out. We don’t insist on each box being a single flavour. We tailor every box to exactly what you require.

Our minimum order is just 1 box with carriage or £150 with carriage paid.

We specialise in 3 core products, Pork Crackling, Nuts and Fudge but we offer both reusable and recyclable packaging in both.

In today’s market place we try to tick as many boxes as possible to make us a one stop for the snack requirements.

Allegan Free, Keto, Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carbohydrate, No Cholesterol, High Protein.

All of our products are British sourced with the exception of our nuts but hopefully in time, who knows.

Proper Pork Crackling – We offer 11 flavours so if you only want 8, that’s exactly what we will send you.

Yummy Peanuts – 13 flavours, Gluten Free and Vegan.

Delicious Cashews – 12 flavours, Gluten Free and Vegan.

Keto Mix Nuts – 3 flavours, Gluten Free, Vegan and Keto.

50/50 Combo – 5 flavours Gluten Free and Vegan.

Fabulous Fudge – 12 flavours + 2 vegan flavours, Gluten Free and Vegan

Keto Panki Rind Crumb – 10 flavours, 300g shacker pot, Allergen Free and Keto.

Scrumptious Seasoning – 9 flavours, 365g shacker pot, Allergen Free and Keto.

Doggy Nibbles – 200g pot, 10 flavours all within the Kennel Club recomendation.

For own online catalogue with visuals & prices please email trade@sct-sct.com or give one of the team a call 01202875280.

If you have an online store we are happy to send you visuals to ad to your website. Those with store we will provide full POS free of Charge.