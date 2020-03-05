Robot-Coupe Add The J80 Buffet To Its Range Of Juices Extractors

With the boom in healthy consumption and the uncontested benefits of fresh fruit and vegetables, Juice bars have sprung up all over the world, as have upmarket fast-food outlets where fruit and vegetable juices are top of the menu. But our health derives with the health of our environment first, and more and more people are now aware of the necessity to preserve the planet. Our juice extractors are the most efficient on the market for making fresh juices of unbeatable quality and help as well to reduce waste (spoiled fruits are used) and the carbon footprint. To complete its range, Robot-Coupe is now launching a new self-service centrifugal Juicer, the J80 Buffet, ideal for schools, canteens, hotel buffets…

Using it with a reusable cup makes this appliance the most eco-friendly drink solution. Ultra-quiet and powerful, the Juicer produces smooth juices in seconds.

Like all Robot-Coupe’s juicers it is very easy to use! The automatic feed system’s unique design allows for continuous throughput. The fruit and vegetables are automatically drawn down onto the grating disc, doing away with the need for a pusher!

