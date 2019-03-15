Rockfish Appoints Interior Architects for Restaurant Expansion

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD restaurant brand Rockfish is set to open in Exeter Quay on Monday 18 March following a collaboration between interior architecture studio Macaulay Sinclair and acclaimed restaurateur Mitch Tonks.

The studio, which is headed up by co-directors John Macaulay and Mike Sinclair, has also been appointed by Mitch Tonks to manage the design and build process for new restaurants in Poole and Weymouth. Macaulay Sinclair designed all of Hawksmoor’s award-winning steakhouses – a brand the acclaimed chef has partnered with several times.

Unlike the refurbished properties of previous Rockfish restaurants, Exeter is a modern, eco-friendly glass building with beautiful views of the River Exe through its perimeter floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Mike Sinclair said: “We were thrilled when Mitch approached us to work with him on designs for new Rockfish restaurants, having been admirers of his work for such a long time.”

Mitch Tonks said: “Working with Macaulay Sinclair has transformed the finishes in our restaurants and the way we look at the design. We are pretty clear about what we want and the team translated that brief to another level, making the design and build process seamless. We are delighted to have them on board for our expansion.”

Mike added: “Guests can expect a new banquette seating design creating pockets of atmosphere for intimate and family dining. The bespoke slatted-back timber seating will be upholstered in the signature turquoise leather.

“Rustic timber flooring, an open fire and nautical references compliment an open theatre kitchen enabling guests to engage with the chefs preparing the daily selection of seafood.”