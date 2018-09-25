Room Attendant Of The Year Awards 2018 Shortlist Announced

The shortlist for the UK’s inaugural Room Attendant of the Year Awards was announced today, with six exceptional finalists selected based upon their impeccable room standards and outstanding dedication to work.

The Room Attendant of the Year 2018 Shortlist:

Anna Lupton – Carr House Farm B&B, York

Erten Azis – Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, Hampshire

Tadeusz Janeczek – Chilston Park Hotel, Kent

Maureen Chapman – Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, Northamptonshire

Carole Kidd – The Woburn Hotel, Bedfordshire

Rhiannon Stephens – Fields Lodge Bed & Breakfast, Pembrokeshire

Mitre Linen General Manager Kate Gough said:

“Mitre Linen decided to launch and sponsor the Room Attendant of the Year Awards to give well-deserved recognition to the key role room attendants play in the smooth running and guests’ experience of a hotel. We received dozens of entries from all over the UK and it was extremely difficult to whittle the list down to just six as there were so many excellent potential finalists. On behalf of the team at Mitre Linen, I’d like to congratulate all of those room attendants who made the shortlist and thank everyone who entered. We now have the very tough task of selecting a winner and runner-up, who will be announced in October. Luckily, we have Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action on the panel to help and we look forward to reviewing the entries of these amazing six room attendants.”