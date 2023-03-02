Rosemullion Distillery Cultivates Success… 60 Awards and Growing

Share Tweet Share Email

Founded by Liz and Andy Bradbury in 2017, and based on the Helford river Cornwall, Rosemullion’s success stems from their commitment to being protectors and perfecters of the distillers’ craft. They take their role as Artisan-producers very seriously, ensuring quality control by confining production to 300 to 500 bottles at a time, with all spirits produced by hand using their bespoke copper stills.

Being placed in an area of outstanding natural beauty has enabled Rosemullion to draw upon its unique properties – Helford rainwater is used in the fermentation and distillation process, complemented by local Cornish ingredients plus seasonal fruit from their own orchard and vines.

These business values and natural benefits have led to Rosemullion being one of the most awarded Artisan distilleries in the UK. Currently holding 60 awards, these include a Gin Guide Award for its Rosemullion Summer Gin, and, most notably, a haul of 9 awards in the Sip Awards 2022. The Sip Awards covered 3 Platinum wins for Rosemullion’s Harvest Gin (including best flavoured gin), Dark Rum and Dry Gin; they were also awarded a Double Gold for the Summer Gin and 5 Gold Awards for their Seafarer’s Gin, Spiced Rum, Gold Rum, White Rum and Chocolate rum (which also received an innovation award).

Andy Bradbury confirms ‘like all the entrants UK and Worldwide, we work really hard to get our spirits noticed, both nationally and Internationally so these awards certainly gave us a licence to celebrate!

We are hopeful this recognition will help us expand our hospitality and retail stockists in 2023 and look forward to meeting trade attendees at the forthcoming Expowest Cornwall, Stand number J27, to offer the 10% discount for this show.

www.rosemulliondistillery.com/CLH