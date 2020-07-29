ROUND – The Order, Pay and Loyalty App

Round is the brainchild of Ethan Martin, who, whilst still at university, wanted to develop a simpler, more accessi- ble means of transacting digitally, on university campuses as well as high street bars and coffee shops. Like many of his generation, life for them is online, they don’t want to carry cash and they don’t want to have to download a plethora of individual apps. Most of all, Ethan & his co- founder, Harry, felt that you shouldn’t have to be a rocket scientist to be able to order a pint or a coffee over your phone.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Brighton, ROUND is at the forefront of the digital revolution that is shaping the hospitality industry. Launching at Northfield Bar at Sussex University, the free to join app is enables our community of pubs across the country to accept mobile payments, helping them

keep their staff and customers safe.

ROUND has signed a partnership agreement with EI Group and Greene King Pub Partners to allow their Leased and Tenanted estates and free trade customers to take advantage of our affordable and easy to use mobile ordering system.The app has been developed over the last two years from a university bedroom to a shipping container to a thriving start-up with our central Brighton office.Whilst the app launched

successfully at the University of Sussex before lockdown, ROUND has been helping publicans across the country reopen their venues and start serving customers again.