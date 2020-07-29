ROUND – The Order, Pay and Loyalty App

Round is the brainchild of Ethan Martin, who, whilst still at university, wanted to develop a simpler, more accessi- ble means of transacting digitally, on university campuses as well as high street bars and coffee shops. Like many of his generation, life for them is online, they don’t want to carry cash and they don’t want to have to download a plethora of individual apps. Most of all, Ethan & his co- founder, Harry, felt that you shouldn’t have to be a rocket scientist to be able to order a pint or a coffee over your phone.
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Brighton, ROUND is at the forefront of the digital revolution that is shaping the hospitality industry. Launching at Northfield Bar at Sussex University, the free to join app is enables our community of pubs across the country to accept mobile payments, helping them
keep their staff and customers safe.
ROUND has signed a partnership agreement with EI Group and Greene King Pub Partners to allow their Leased and Tenanted estates and free trade customers to take advantage of our affordable and easy to use mobile ordering system.The app has been developed over the last two years from a university bedroom to a shipping container to a thriving start-up with our central Brighton office.Whilst the app launched
successfully at the University of Sussex before lockdown, ROUND has been helping publicans across the country reopen their venues and start serving customers again.
There are now hundreds of ROUND enabled venues across the UK & we are constantly adding more but at the time of print the following are accepting ROUND orders in Brighton & Hove:The Mucky Duck,The Foundry,The Crescent,The Montpellier Inn & Sussex University (Northfield Bar & Falmer Deli).
BENEFITS OF ROUND:
1. Allows consumers to order safely and adhere to social distancing guidelines
2. 1 click payment as is easy to use, there is no card or
cash handling
3. Presence across universities, pub groups, coffee shops
and independent venues so there is a diverse demographic of users on our plat- form
Ethan Martin CEO comments:
“Over the past two years, we have focused on developing a platform to digi- tally transform hospitality in a way that is accessible to all.Whilst we fully under- stand the need for pub closures, we are excited for the plans to reopen and are particularly excited that ROUND will be part of the solution in navigating what ‘new normal’ will look like in terms of business and social life.”
Sign up today at www.round.app