Roxburgh Milkins Help Healthy Fast Food Restaurant Chain

Roxburgh Milkins are a business law firm with a personal approach. Recently they have aided Friska, a fresh food company:

Company bio: Founded in Bristol but expanding nationally, Friska offers seasonal, ethically sourced fresh food to eat in, take away or for office catering. The company received £3m of investment in 2017 from YFM equity Partners to finance its planned roll out.

Founders: With previous experience in food retail, economics and technology, Ed Brown and Griff Holland have been able to create an exceptional restaurant chain: great, healthy food backed up by impressive proprietary technology to run things efficiently and engage successfully with their customers.

How Roxburgh Milkins helped: Roxburgh Milkins have worked with Ed and Griff since shortly after they founded Friska in 2009. Since then Roxburgh Milkins have advised them through the various steps of their fund raising – initially funding from friends and family, then angel investment and most recently private equity.