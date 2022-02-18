Run A Leaner, More Efficient Finance System

Organisations within the hospitality sector, from conference venues to independent restaurant chains, all share the same challenge of consolidating financial data. With complex revenue streams and often disparate systems, it can be difficult to see where your business is heading.

We understand that changing financial systems can often fill teams with fear, but that need not be that case. Xledger is here to streamline, digitise and automate your finances, helping you run a leaner more efficient business.

Xledger is a leading provider of cloud-based finance software, empowering more than 10,000 businesses across 60 countries worldwide.As a true cloud solution, you have access to financial data anywhere on any device – all you need is an internet connection.

With one, live version of your data across all entities, Xledger’s powerful system allows you to drill-down into your finances and cross-check reports, enabling in- depth insight and a 360-degree overview at the click of a button.

Effortless configuration allows custom integrations with your existing systems, giving you more time to focus on value-added activity for your business.