Saffron Academy Limited – Training. Development. Collaboration.

Saffron Academy deliver a world class training service by:

Collaborating, Development, Training

These are the values that we prioritise and believe are desirable and worth striving for.

Saffron Academy Limited gets a buzz from helping individuals, teams, and businesses to be the best that they can be, and we are passionate about the power of training, watching individuals grow, and pursuing talent and creativity.

We provide training that is ENGAGING, INNOVATIVE & MADE SIMPLE; from engagement to completion, we will handle everything for you. These internationally and nationally recognised courses could be your chance at achieving the goals you’ve set and improving your qualifications.

For details of the courses we offer, go to the courses page for full descriptions of the training packages and the latest training schedule; https://saffronacademy.co.uk/courses/.

These packages are a combination of accredited and bespoke training, and we can tailor them around your own organisation if you prefer ‘in-house’ training.

The funding for our courses is partly provided by the European Social Fund (ESF) and is available from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) until December 2023. We can offer this funding to businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure, Travel, Tourism and Retail sectors, operating in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, providing that they have less than 250 employees.

On the other hand, we also have available commercial courses, such as First Aid, for any business outside the earlier sectors, should they need it.



For further information about us, please contact:



Email: hello@saffronacdemy.co.uk

Telephone: 07983 469870

https://www.facebook.com/saffronacademylimited/

https://mobile.twitter.com/saffronacademy