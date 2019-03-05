Salmon and Goat Cheese Pancakes

This delicious recipe will be ideal for your customers at any time of the year!

Makes 10 servings.

Ingredients:

PANCAKES:

3 eggs

350ml semi-skimmed milk (or ½ milk ½ water for a lighter pancake)

200g plain flour

Pinch of salt

FILLING:

350g fresh goat cheese

85g roasted sweet red peppers

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 garlic clove, peeled and halved

400g smoked salmon fillets

250g fresh rocket

3 tablespoons capers, drained

1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill

Method:

1.Whisk the eggs, milk and water. Mix in the flour and salt to egg mixture and whisk well. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. In a food processor, add the goat cheese, red peppers, lemon juice, paprika and garlic. Process for 2-3 minutes or until blended. Refrigerate until ready to use.

3. Heat a lightly greased pan over medium heat; pour 1/4 cup batter into the centre of the pan. Lift and tilt the pan to coat bottom evenly and cook the pancake until top appears dry; turn and cook 15-20 seconds longer.

4. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing the pan as required.

5. Spread 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture down the centre of each crepe. Top each pancake with the salmon, rocket, capers and dill and roll. Garnish if desired.