Salmon and Goat Cheese Pancakes

This delicious recipe will be ideal for your customers at any time of the year!
Makes 10 servings.
Ingredients:
PANCAKES:
3 eggs
350ml semi-skimmed milk (or ½ milk ½ water for a lighter pancake)
200g plain flour
Pinch of salt
FILLING:
350g fresh goat cheese
85g roasted sweet red peppers
1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 garlic clove, peeled and halved
400g smoked salmon fillets
250g fresh rocket
3 tablespoons capers, drained
1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill
Method:
1.Whisk the eggs, milk and water. Mix in the flour and salt to egg mixture and whisk well. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
2. In a food processor, add the goat cheese, red peppers, lemon juice, paprika and garlic. Process for 2-3 minutes or until blended. Refrigerate until ready to use.
3. Heat a lightly greased pan over medium heat; pour 1/4 cup batter into the centre of the pan. Lift and tilt the pan to coat bottom evenly and cook the pancake until top appears dry; turn and cook 15-20 seconds longer.
4. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing the pan as required.
5. Spread 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture down the centre of each crepe. Top each pancake with the salmon, rocket, capers and dill and roll. Garnish if desired.