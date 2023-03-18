Sanicom Provides The Solution For Café In Historic York

Share Tweet Share Email

Gatehouse Coffee located in Walmgate Bar is a charming café nestled within the ancient walls of York. As the most complete of the four main medieval gateways into the city, Walmgate is the only ‘Bar’ in the UK to retain its barbican, portcullis and inner doors and parts of it date back to the 12th century.

Offering a selection of artisan coffee and tasty treats to locals and tourists, the café owners reconfigured the space to improve the flow of the café for customers. As part of the refurbishment the catering sink was relocated which meant a pumping solution would be required to enable the discharge of hot waste water. A Saniflo Sanicom lifting station proved to be the perfect answer and it was duly installed out of sight underneath the adjacent stairwell. Protected by a grease filter, the Sanicom takes grey hot water waste and pumps it upwards through a network of discharge pipes within the café walls and ceiling, ultimately connecting to an existing cast iron soil pipe concealed within the toll bar walls. A job that gravity drainage could just not do.

The Sanicom is the perfect pumping solution for catering and hospitality and is available with one or two pumps.

Visit www.saniflo.co.uk or email marketing@saniflo.co.uk