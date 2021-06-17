SanOZone Cleans Indoor Spaces of All Sizes for Covid Safety

Ozone sanitising is the most effective way to deep clean residential environments of all sizes and it is easier, quicker, and more cost-effective than manual cleaning or fogging.

Once in position, an easy- to-use key-pad enables the operator to set the optimal ozone concentration for the size of the room.

The system then automatically converts the ambient air into ozone that fills the room, sanitising floors, walls, ceilings, surfaces and equipment.