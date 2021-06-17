SanOZone Cleans Indoor Spaces of All Sizes for Covid Safety

Ozone sanitising is the most effective way to deep clean residential environments of all sizes and it is easier, quicker, and more cost-effective than manual cleaning or fogging.
Once in position, an easy- to-use key-pad enables the operator to set the optimal ozone concentration for the size of the room.
The system then automatically converts the ambient air into ozone that fills the room, sanitising floors, walls, ceilings, surfaces and equipment.
The complete sanitisation of an average sized room will take approximately two hours.This includes the production of ozone, maintaining the required concentration for total cleaning and then returning the room to its usual habitation state.
SanOZone is one of the most versatile and efficient sanitisation systems available to healthcare, commercial property owners and facilities management companies. It offers many benefits over manual cleaning and we believe that it is three times quicker and more efficient than alternatives like fogging.