Say No To No Shows

Guests not showing up to their booking is becoming a more common occurrence…
WELCOME BACK, HOSPITALITY
Since partially reopening, the news from the sector is cautiously positive; most pubs and restaurants are busy – both bookings and spend-per-head are up.
There is, however, one problem that appears to be hurting pretty much every hospitality business.The issue is no-shows. People who book but don’t turn-up.This behaviour was never OK, but for businesses and their employees who have had such a tough 15 months, it’s a real kick in the teeth.
SECURE BOOKINGS WITH A DEPOSIT OR PRE-AUTHORISATION
Some operators are understandably concerned that changing the ‘contract’ with guests is risky. Many things have changed over the last year: habits have been broken and guests will understand the need to secure their booking with pre-payment, a deposit, or a card-swipe.
ADACTUS OFFERS SECURED BOOKING
Adactus can help hospitality businesses implement the right secured booking service for your guests – whether that is full or partial payment up front (deposit), or a card swipe to authorise a charge in the event of a no-show – there is a solution that will work best for your operation. And, unlike other providers, we don’t charge a per-transaction fee: your costs are the same every month.
Give us a call!
Scott Muncaster, Managing Director, Adactus
