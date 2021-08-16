Say No To No Shows

Guests not showing up to their booking is becoming a more common occurrence…

WELCOME BACK, HOSPITALITY

Since partially reopening, the news from the sector is cautiously positive; most pubs and restaurants are busy – both bookings and spend-per-head are up.

There is, however, one problem that appears to be hurting pretty much every hospitality business.The issue is no-shows. People who book but don’t turn-up.This behaviour was never OK, but for businesses and their employees who have had such a tough 15 months, it’s a real kick in the teeth.