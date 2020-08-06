, Say ‘Pasta la Vista’ to Plastic and Paper Straws

A pasta straw company, Stroodles, has launched to provide an environmentally friendly solution to the single-use plastic crisis and rise of greenwashing from the paper straw industry.
In comparison to soggy paper and plastic straws, Stroodles are an improvement as they provide greater durability, are flavourless, vegan,
100% biodegradable and are edible
raw or cooked after use.
A core principle for Stroodles is their ‘drink-easy’ ethos, meaning drinkers don’t have to change behaviour or compromise on drink- ing experience to do good for the environment.
Speaking about the inception of his pasta straws, Chief Stroodle and Founder, Maxim Gelmann, says: “While we’re a very logical and effortless solution to the plastic problem, Stroodles is not just a straw company. Our driving goal is to become a vehicle for change and we hope that Stroodles can act as
an enabler, subtly inspiring people to question how they consume everyday items.We hope these incremental changes will lead to a ripple effect and create a greater shift in behaviour, one Stroodle at a time.”
Stroodles caters to both, the on-trade and Direct Consumers (so-called ‘Stroodlers’)
As of End of June 2020, Stroodles is changing their retail offering. 20cm Stroodles will then be available to purchase online and in-store at an RRP of £2.99 for a pack of 40 + delivery.
The concept of conscious con- sumerism also extends to Stroodles’ business model and operation.A share of each sale is donated to local charities. For the hospitality industry, Stroodles are also available in bulk orders of 775 per pack.
