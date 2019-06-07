SBPA Urges Supporters To Cheer On Scotland’s Girls In The Pub

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) are urging Scotland fans to back our girls and our pubs, by heading to their local pub to watch the Women’s national team take part in their first World Cup.

The Scotland team will take on England in their first match on Sunday (9th), followed by games against Japan (14th) and Argentina (19th) with the aim of making it out the group stages, a fete never achieved by our men’s team.

With over 20 years passing since Scotland last took part in a major international tournament, the SBPA says that pubs are eagerly looking forward to a potential boost that the women’s game might have in the current challenging economic climate.

The trade association is also backing a campaign called ‘Change the Channel’, which is spurring venues across Scotland and the UK to back women in sport and show the Women’s World Cup.

With 8.7 million people in the UK as a whole keen to watch women’s sport[1], the tournament could be a big boost to Scotland’s pubs. Particularly as all games will be broadcast on the BBC, meaning pubs that don’t have a subscription to Sky Sports or BT Sports can still show the tournament.

Commenting, CEO of the SBPA Brigid Simmonds OBE said:

“It absolutely fantastic to see Scotland’s national women’s team reach the finals of an international competition and there’s no doubt that the whole country will be getting right behind our girls.

“Pubs are the home of live sport and will be at the heart of the Women’s World Cup for those fans unable to make it to France, as aside from being there, being with friends in the pub is the best way to enjoy the game.

“Knowing that the country is behind them will be a boost to our girls but also a boost to our pubs, who have had to wait over 20 years since customers last cheered on Scotland in a major tournament in their pubs.

“Regardless of how our girls get on in France, we’ll be proud of their performance and raising a glass to their success.”