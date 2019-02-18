Scott Cooks Up A ‘Hard Nosed’ Charity Challenge

A West Yorkshire chef is hoping he’ll have the appetite to triumph at a white collar boxing match next month, in order to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Scott Porter, who works for Czajka Care Group across all five of its nursing and care homes in Shipley, Steeton and Cross Hills, is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK, when he takes part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event at Bradford City FC’s Coral Windows Stadium on 30th March 2019. As well as contributing financially, Czajka Care Group has also sponsored the kit he will fight in.

Scott who is a kick-boxer, took part in the event last year, and has started an eight week training programme at Abusins Muay Thai Gym, where coaches will assess his progress before choosing an evenly matched competitor. The fight will take place in front of a packed crowd at a black-tie event.

Scott said: “I found out about the event when I saw an advert on Facebook. I won my match last year and absolutely loved the buzz of competing in front of so many people. It’s also great to take part in the training at the gym which is really rewarding. Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart and I really hope I can reach my sponsorship target.”

Konrad Czajka, Managing Director of Czajka Care Group, said: “I am always impressed when one of our team does something special for charity. Scott is a hard working young man and a great chef, and he has committed to a challenging schedule of training in order to raise money for a charity that we are all very connected to. We are proud to support and sponsor him, and can’t wait to see him in action.”

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research – fighting cancer on all fronts and finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat it – to save more lives. The charity is entirely funded by the public.

To sponsor Scott visit: https://preview.tinyurl.com/y98u4vzt or to buy tickets visit: https://www.ultratickets.co.uk/events/ultra-white-collar-boxing-bradford-30-03-2019/