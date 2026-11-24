Credit: Scottish Tourism Alliance

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The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has called on the Scottish Government to use next week’s Budget to support tourism and hospitality as one of Scotland’s key industries, warning that rising business costs, taxation, and a decline in the domestic visitor market continue to squeeze profit margins and limit investment.

Ahead of the Scottish Budget on 3 December, the STA has set out six priorities, including a fairer, more proportionate business rates system, greater investment in VisitScotland, and dedicated funding for international air connectivity and route development.

The organisation is seeking a definitive timetable for business rates reform following the 2026 revaluation and warns that failing to replicate the changes announced in the UK Autumn Budget risks creating an even greater gap between Scotland and England, while sector businesses with rateable values above the £100,000 threshold need greater support.

It is also calling for a narrowing of the gap between Scottish and UK income tax rates to encourage domestic visitor spending, and for the Scottish Government to rule out new taxes directly affecting tourism and hospitality businesses.

The STA is also calling for a multi-year funding package for VisitScotland to help Scotland compete for international visitors. The national tourism agency’s workforce has been reduced by around a third since 2022/23, while its annual income has fallen by £7.7 million.

The Scottish Budget follows October’s UK Autumn Budget, which failed to address the industry’s longstanding concerns over hospitality VAT and employer National Insurance Contributions. Borrowing costs remain a concern for businesses and households, while the prospect of higher aviation fuel prices and airfares in 2027 adds to the challenges facing Scotland’s international tourism market.

Marc Crothall MBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sector has demonstrated time and again its resilience and ability to adapt, but there is a limit to how much more businesses can absorb. Profit margins continue to be squeezed, and the ability to invest in their product, people and offer is hugely constrained.

“Businesses cannot be expected to keep absorbing higher costs while remaining competitive with destinations that are investing heavily in their tourism industries. They can no longer pass on these costs to visitors, while there’s a price tipping point for everyone.

“The STA has been calling for business rates reform for many years. The independent review of the 2026 revaluation is welcome, but businesses need to know what happens next and when they can expect to see change.

“Rolling out reliefs every year isn’t sustainable. In the interim, existing rates support should be extended to businesses with rateable values over £100,000 to avoid unfairly penalising them.

“There is already a considerable burden on operators, and the prospect of an even greater difference between rates in Scotland and England is deeply worrying. Our tourism and hospitality sector needs to see the Scottish Government address that in this Budget.

“The domestic market has been challenging for some time, with families having less to spend on holidays and days out. Interest rates and the cost of borrowing are affecting businesses looking to invest too. Our members are also telling us that selling Scotland for 2027 is becoming more challenging.

“There’s anxiety around flight prices, particularly with aviation fuel costs, and we have to be conscious that visitors have plenty of other destinations to choose from, many of them less expensive than Scotland.

“Scotland needs to be competing for that international business, and VisitScotland must be given the resources to promote Scotland in the international marketplace. A multi-year funding commitment which will enable the agency to plan ahead and focus on the markets that offer the best opportunities for Scotland is what is needed for effective marketing.

“Scotland has a strong tourism and hospitality offering, and there remain opportunities to grow our international markets, but that won’t happen without investment. We need to better develop year-round direct air connectivity, continued support for major events and funding to help businesses develop their workforce. The proposed Tourism and Hospitality Growth Plan is an opportunity to put some proper investment behind the industry’s ambitions.

“Following missed opportunities to support tourism and hospitality in the UK Autumn Budget, we are looking to the Scottish Government to make decisions that recognise both the immediate pressures on sector businesses and the wider contribution our industry makes to Scotland’s economy. Tourism and hospitality provide employment, support communities and attract investment across the country. The Scottish Budget needs to reflect that.”