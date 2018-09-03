Scottish Gin Awards Announce Sponsorship From The Scottish Gin Society

The Scottish Gin Awards, the independent drinks and business competition, has announced a renewed sponsorship deal with the Scottish Gin Society.

The sponsorship sees the return of The Scottish Gin Society to the awards and they will become the “Event Host” of the 2018 awards dinner, welcoming guests to next month’s celebration with a specially commissioned Scottish Gin Bar and drinks reception.

Founder of the Scottish Gin Society, Stephen White, commented;

“We’re looking forward to celebrating again with all our fantastic distilleries at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow. Scottish gin is enjoying a unique renaissance and the Scottish Gin Society is at the heart of its success.”

Plans for the 2018 Scottish Gin Awards are well underway with over 500 people booked to celebrate the 80 gins distilled in Scotland which appear in 18 categories.

Kirsten Speirs, Director of KDMedia, commented:

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the Scottish Gin Society and we welcome their sponsorship as Event Host of the 2018 Scottish Gin Awards. In our inaugural year, the Scottish Gin Society were our main sponsor and made a huge contribution to the success of the first event.

“This year we have been working hard to further develop the Scottish Gin Awards to ensure that it is one of biggest celebrations of gin in Britain. We now have one of the strongest and most experienced judging panels in UK drinks competitions and we can’t wait to bring together the gin industry to celebrate all that is positive in Scottish distilling.”

The Scottish Gin Awards celebration and dinner will take place on Thursday 20 September 2018 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Glasgow Central.