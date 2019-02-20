Scottish Venues Ranked As Some Of Best ‘Bar None’ In The Country For Responsible Drinking

A host of Scottish venues have been shortlisted as some of Scotland’s most responsible licensed premises in the prestigious Best Bar None National Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the nation’s bars, nightclubs and licensed premises who go the extra mile to promote responsible drinking and customer safety.

The finalists are:

Inverness – Platform 8, Gellions, The Auctioneers, Johnny Foxes & The Den, Chieftain Hotel, Revolution

Fife – Golden Acorn and Pinkertons

Stirling – Stirling University Union, Molly Malones, FUBAR

Glasgow – The Croft, McNabbs, Driftwood Bar, The Blythswood Hotel, Cathouse, The Garage, University of Strathclyde Union, Deoch an Dorus

Edinburgh – Black Rose Tavern

Hamilton – Hemingways, Carrigans

West Lothian – The Black Bull Inn, Glenmavis Tavern/Smiths

Cumbernauld – The Carrick Stone

Falkirk – Sportsters, High Spirits

Aberdeen – Soul Bar

East Ayrshire – Rock Diner, Aces Nightclub, WG13, Brass and Granite

East Lothian – Dunmuir Hotel, Queen Margaret Students’ Union

Borders – Queenshead Hotel

Dumfries – The Townhead Hotel

Airdrie and Coatbridge – Frequency, Eagle Inn

Best Bar None, which runs the popular national accreditation scheme of the same name, said it had received the highest calibre of entries yet for the awards. Finalists will attend a glittering ceremony on March 28th in Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro.

Robert Hogg, Best Bar None National Coordinator, now operating in 58 towns and cities across Scotland, said:

“The extremely high calibre of entries to our 2019 Best Bar None Awards proves that Scotland’s licensed trade is playing a leading role in promoting safe, responsible drinking and customer safety. The judges had a tough time narrowing down to these finalists. We can’t wait to see who takes home the prizes next month and wish all our finalists the best of luck.”

There are 10 categories: Pub, Independent Pub, Bar, Independent Bar, Hotel Bar, Nightclub, Specialist Entertainment Venue, Heart of the Community, Newcomer and Innovation in Social Responsibility. There is also a National Champion award.

Robin Tombs, CEO and Co-Founder of Yoti, said:

“We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s Best Bar None Awards, which celebrates those who go above and beyond to promote responsible drinking and give customers a safe night out. Personal safety is something we’re committed to – Yoti gives individuals a secure way to prove their age on nights out, without having to carry around valuable ID documents, which can be easily lost or stolen.

“We’re also working with Jägermeister to help promote responsible alcohol sales, and last year we partnered with the Improvement Service to help deliver digital services to Scottish citizens. Supporting this fantastic event is a great start to our work in Scotland, and to recognise those venues going the extra mile to encourage customer safety.”

Brett Crabtree, Head of Business Development at alcohol education charity Drinkaware, said:

“The finalists have all shown great commitment to making their venues safe and welcoming places that encourage responsible drinking, and where vulnerable customers are supported. Bars and clubs across Scotland are implementing a wide range of schemes supporting innovation in social responsibility, and are investing in training to ensure their teams are equipped to promote a positive atmosphere in their venues, helping customers and their communities.”

The Best Bar None scheme’s vision is to have a scheme in every Local Authority Area in Scotland over the next three years. Currently it has a presence in 19 authorities.

For more information on Best Bar None and information on how to enter the awards through a local BBN coordinator visit www.bbnscotland.co.uk.