During lockdown we developed a range of Social Distancing screens to enable commercial premises to open their doors with ease, allow customers to return in a safe environment with some boasting up to 95% capacity.

SD Screens is a new division of Sims Contract Furniture and our solution to support the hospitality sector in recovering from the aftermath of a global pandemic. Our aim was to manufacture a high quality, British made solution at a fraction of the price of our competitors.

The range is available in 2 different sizes, in 3 colour- ways with an optional wing to complement our well established Modular Banquette Seating range. Made from real wood, stained to your preferred choice of 3 colours and coated using a polyurethane lacquer, the screens are easy to wipe clean making turnaround time in-between covers an easy task.

The screens arrive to you pre- assembled, all you need to do is screw on the feet and you are ready to open your doors.

To order or to discuss your requirements please contact our sales team on 01945 450957, email us at sales@simscf.com or buy online at www.sdscreens.co.uk