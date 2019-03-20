Sector Deal for Tourism will benefit pubs and hospitality, says BBPA in response to BEIS report

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today responded to a report from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Select Committee on the Government’s Industrial Strategy and various sector deals, including the hospitality sector.

The report said that having struck sector deals with various business segments already off the back of the Industrial Strategy, the Government must do more to work with British business that haven’t yet had specific sector deals, such as hospitality and retail.

Commenting on the report, Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome this BEIS Select Committee report on the Government’s Industrial Strategy and Sector Deals, which highlights the importance of the hospitality sector to the UK.

“The British brewing and pub sector is central to the hospitality offer of the UK, but it is struggling with issues ranging from high taxation through beer duty and business rates, to issues over staff recruitment and retention, particularly as the UK prepares to leave the EU. We would therefore welcome any additional support the Government could give hospitality businesses like pubs through a specific sector deal.

“It is important to note that the Government has committed in principle to a Sector Deal for Tourism, which we have already welcomed as a huge boost to pubs and the wider hospitality sector after putting in a lot of hard work to secure it.

“Pubs are third on the list of things to do for overseas visitors to the UK; over half visit a pub whilst they are here. Ensuring Britain’s tourism offer remains competitive through a sector deal is therefore good news for pubs and hospitality.

“As we prepare to leave the European Union, we must also concentrate on making pubs and hospitality a career choice employees relish. Recruitment and retention are vital when as it stands 24% of pub employees come from overseas. This can rise to over 80% in metropolitan areas. The Sector Deal for Tourism would enable us to encourage more UK nationals join our industry, enhance our apprenticeship offer and train and retain our existing workforce.”