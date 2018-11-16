Sector Working Hard To Stamp Out Illegal Gaming

Industry bodies UKHospitality and the British beer & Pub Association (BBPA) have commented on the recent report highlighting the problems of underage gaming in pubs.

UKhospitality has reiterated that underage gaming in pubs is wholly unacceptable and highlighted its, and the sector’s, efforts to stamp out illegal play.

The move follows the publication of data by the Gambling Commission showing high levels of underage gaming machine play in pubs.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Underage play on gaming machines in pubs is wholly unacceptable. Our members, and the wider pub sector, understand this and the issue is taken very seriously

“UKHospitality is already working with its members and other trade bodies to develop a social responsibility charter, with bespoke pub-specific messaging; highlighting responsible gaming and the prevention of underage play.

“We will also be writing to the Gambling Commission to seek a meeting at the earliest opportunity.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We are committed to keeping the pub a safe and friendly environment for families, so we take these interim findings very seriously.

“We have ensured that all of our members are aware of both the BBPA’s and Gambling Commission’s codes of practice and we are already taking steps to develop a social charter for responsible gambling, for use by licensees and pub companies.

“However, given the importance of this issue we are seeking urgent meetings with the Gambling Commission and local authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”