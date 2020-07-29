Latest:

Sentinel Check-In: A Unique Contact Tracing Solution for Pubs and Bars

The government is asking pubs and bars to keep a record of their customers.

Sentinel Check-in gathers verified information and processes customers in seconds.

LANDLORDS

• Want customers to get drinks quickly
• Want customers to register without delay
• Want an ability to check if a customer has registered
• Want immediate notification if a customer has contracted Covid-19
CUSTOMERS

  • Don’t want to disclose personal information
  • Don’t want a complex process to get a drink
  • Don’t want pub staff accessing their data
  • Don’t want their data used for marketing

    Sentinel Check-in delivers on all the above for Landlords, Customers and the NHS.

    HOW SENTINEL CHECK-IN WORKS. IT’S SIMPLICITY ITSELF.

    • Each pub gets a unique QR code and phone number dis- played on posters and postcards.
    • Customers scan the QR code to call the number.
    • Those without smart phones just call the pub’s displayed number.

• The customer hears a message and receives a text saying they have ‘Checked-in’.

  • The customer’s mobile phone number and date and time

    of registration is stored in the pub’s Check-in database.

  • No names, no email addresses, no apps, just a verified

    mobile phone number that’s 100% accurate.

  • Customer numbers are encrypted and only available to

    the NHS test and trace team on request.

  • Sentinel Check-in is ISO27001 and GDPR compliant.

    For more information and to register your pub, visit our Check-in webpage: www.yudu.com/sentinel-check-in/register

    Try a demo at www.yudu.com/sentinel-check-in/demo

    Here’s our explainer video: https://vimeo.com/432806850