Sentinel Check-In: A Unique Contact Tracing Solution for Pubs and Bars

The government is asking pubs and bars to keep a record of their customers.
Sentinel Check-in gathers verified information and processes customers in seconds.
LANDLORDS
• Want customers to get drinks quickly
• Want customers to register without delay
• Want an ability to check if a customer has registered
• Want immediate notification if a customer has contracted Covid-19
CUSTOMERS
- Don’t want to disclose personal information
- Don’t want a complex process to get a drink
- Don’t want pub staff accessing their data
- Don’t want their data used for marketing
Sentinel Check-in delivers on all the above for Landlords, Customers and the NHS.
HOW SENTINEL CHECK-IN WORKS. IT’S SIMPLICITY ITSELF.
• Each pub gets a unique QR code and phone number dis- played on posters and postcards.
• Customers scan the QR code to call the number.
• Those without smart phones just call the pub’s displayed number.
• The customer hears a message and receives a text saying they have ‘Checked-in’.
- The customer’s mobile phone number and date and time
of registration is stored in the pub’s Check-in database.
- No names, no email addresses, no apps, just a verified
mobile phone number that’s 100% accurate.
- Customer numbers are encrypted and only available to
the NHS test and trace team on request.
- Sentinel Check-in is ISO27001 and GDPR compliant.
For more information and to register your pub, visit our Check-in webpage: www.yudu.com/sentinel-check-in/register
Try a demo at www.yudu.com/sentinel-check-in/demo
Here’s our explainer video: https://vimeo.com/432806850