Seven UK Restaurants Named In Elite Traveler’s Top 100 Restaurants

The United Kingdom has once again proved a match for the world’s culinary giants after seven of its restaurants earned a place in Elite Traveler’s reader-voted Top 100 Restaurants.

The annual poll, now in its eighth year, is once again dominated by the US and France. No fewer than 26 US restaurants are included in the list, while France, the spiritual home of fine dining, has 18.

New York and Paris are the most prolific cities with 12 and 10 restaurants respectively while London, with five restaurants, comes in joint-third alongside San Francisco.

London may take the lion’s share of UK restaurants but it is The Fat Duck, based in Bray, that wins the battle of the Brits. Heston Blumenthal’s world-renowned eatery did, however, drop out of the top 10. Nottingham’s Sat Bains (92) is the other non-London UK restaurant.

The London restaurants are Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (24), The Ledbury (33), Core by Clare Smyth (50), Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (79) and La Dame de Pic London (94). Clare Smyth’s eponymous outlet is the most notable of the quintet, storming into the top half of the list just two years after opening.

This year’s list also sees a brand-new and somewhat surprising champion in Restaurant de L’Hôtel de Ville. Franck Giovannini’s Swiss establishment climbed all the way from its ninth position in 2018 to steal the top spot from the six-time winner, Alinea.

Other than the US’s slight drop, the top performing countries remain consistent. France (18), Spain (eight), Italy (seven) and the UK (seven) all follow in the number of restaurants featured, with Germany climbing to join their ranks with six.

There are three other new entries joining Core by Clare Smyth: Vladimir Mukhin’s White Rabbit (84), Jan Hartwig’s Atelier (94) and Virgilio Martínez’s Central (99).

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was received by Guy Savoy. The legendary French chef was joined by his compatriot Anne Sophie-Pic, who also becomes the first female winner of the coveted Chef of the Year title. Finally, the aforementioned Muhkin was named the Rising Star of the Year for his excellent work at White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia.

The top 10 in the Elite Traveler Top 100 Restaurants

Restaurant de L’Hôtel de Ville, Crissier, Switzerland

Alinea, Chicago

Eleven Madison Park, New York

Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

Per Se, New York

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St Helena, California

Restaurant Guy Savoy, Paris

Le Bernardin, New York

El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain