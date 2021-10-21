Sevenrooms Launches Vaccine-Related Product Features

Share Tweet Share Email

For restaurants looking to ensure its diners are vaccinated, guest experience and retention platform SevenRooms has announced new vaccine related product features to assist operators in communicating their COVID-19 safety and vaccination policies efficiently.

The new features include the ability to incorporate messaging around COVID safety protocols and vaccine requirements in booking widgets and the option to include tickboxes confirming vaccination status at booking. Furthermore, through SevenRooms, partner venues are now able to specify their COVID vaccination policies as part of reservation confirmation emails and booking reminders.

SevenRooms has additionally added a feature allowing restaurants to tag guests as ‘Verified Vaccinated’, removing the legwork necessary when serving repeat customers as vaccination status will only need to be verified on the first visit. Furthermore, the ‘Verified Vaccinated’ tag can be shared globally across group locations: a location can verify a diner’s vaccination status just once and apply this across the entire group, saving guests from repeating the process at each one.

Additionally, with guest tags, restaurants can enable a ‘Vaccination Verified’ tag once a guest has shown proof of vaccination.