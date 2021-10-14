Shanty Spirit

This evocative small batch Organic Botanical Vodka offers you an experience like no other.

An expertly crafted intricate blend of five hand-for- aged organic British seaweeds create stunning undercurrents of Umami flavour.This subtle depth of flavour is further enhanced by ripples of Wasabi, Galangal, Yuzu, Bergamot and Sea Buckthorn dancing on the surface.

Each Botanical isseparately vacuum distilled to extract and retain the freshness that nature intended. Finally we add a pinch of Dorset sea salt to remineralise the purest of water with which the spirit is cut.

Let your taste buds take the plunge and transport yourself directly to the water’s edge.As well as being enjoyed as a “Sipping Vodka” or a “Shanty on the Rocks”,

Shanty Seaweed Botanical Vodka breathes new life and adds delicious dimensions to some old classics. It also pairs beautifully with seafood.