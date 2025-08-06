Sheppy’s Cider: A Legacy of Quality and Sustainability

Share Post Share Email

Sheppy’s Cider, renowned as one of the oldest cidermakers in the world, has been producing premium traditional cider in Somerset for over 200 years. Established in 1816 by David Sheppy’s ancestors, the company expertly blends time-honoured techniques with contemporary technology, all while upholding a steadfast commitment to quality.

Craftsmanship and Expertise

David Sheppy, the Master of Cider, expertly manages the detailed cider-making journey from apple to bottle, guaranteeing exceptional quality through his extensive knowledge. The apples used by Sheppy are cultivated across 90 acres of orchards on their farm, and they employ a natural fermentation process that utilises wild yeasts.

Commitment to Sustainability

Located at Three Bridges Farm near Taunton, Sheppy’s takes pride in producing pure apple juice products and using natural ingredients to create an exceptional range of ciders for discerning consumers. Furthermore, Sheppy’s is dedicated to environmental protection and sustainability. The company reduces waste in production by directing used water into swales, which foster habitats for diverse wildlife. Additionally, Sheppy’s collaborates with sustainable packaging suppliers to uphold robust environmental practices.

These initiatives reflect Sheppy’s unwavering dedication to sustainability while celebrating its rich heritage.

