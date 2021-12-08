ShinHeung Precision Co., LTD, (also called, SHC) is a leading corporation which provides the best quality precision machines. SAM4S, a store automation division of SHC, aims to achieve the best quality products and make the most flexible and reliable products at all times. We have human resources with knowledge of more than 30 years of experience in the store automation field, providing wide lineups as ECR, PC POS, Receipt printers and KIOSK. Our store automation products are extensively used in over 80 countries, having around 100 partners all over the world.

Recently, SAM4S ECR product has been proudly selected as World-class Product of Korea 2021 that was conducted and awarded by Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Republic of Korea.

