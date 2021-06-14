Shop Local

The hotel sector has realised that global brands means global marketing and when the global market falls away, they do not have the people or the experience to bring guests in through the door from alternative markets.

The loyalty programmes were the backbone of the global operators’ distribution strategy’, but their power is stripped out when the frequent business traveller is grounded. As the pandemic makes its presence felt, the global players have had to cut their staff and pull back on their marketing as they moved into cash-preservation mode, just as their franchisees desperately needed that distribution support.

Hoteliers have been forced to turn to different sources for guests, including construction and key workers, but without the history of looking for solid, reliable sources of revenue, their success is patchy.

At Magnuson Hotels, the group has years of experience in bringing in the guests that others have passed by, allowing owners to outperform the mar- ket during the pandemic. In 2020, Magnuson Hotels’ local business strategy outperformed the USA RevPAR average by 3X, and largely via a foundation of local business for each of its hotels.

Tom Magnuson, Magnuson Hotels’ CEO, said: “With international leisure and the largest corporates grounded, hoteliers are having to look local to fill beds.

“Traditionally, the big, global operators have built their businesses around being able to fill hotels with the top-tier loyalty members, the road warriors who spend over 200 nights a year travelling. But that market does not exist at the moment and it is not clear when it is coming back.”