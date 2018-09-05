Shortlist Announced For 2018 Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Annual Ball And Awards

The shortlist has now been announced for the 15th Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Annual Ball and Awards.

Nine awards will be handed out during an event at The Principal Hotel next month which celebrates Manchester’s dynamic and diverse hospitality offer.

More than 600 people from the region’s industry are expected to attend the evening on Friday, October 26 – with The Greatest Showman being the theme for the event.

New category Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality is one of the awards that will be given out.

In the running are Helen Hipkiss, The Lowry Hotel, Michelle Muirhead, Pendulum Hotel & Manchester Conference Centre and Paul Burton, Hilton Manchester Deansgate & Airport.

Other awards include Rising Star, which sees Aidan Hull, Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre, Alex Platt, DoubleTree by Hilton-Manchester Piccadilly, Maketa Solcanska, The Lowry Hotel and Videlina Gurgova of Pendulum Hotel & Manchester Conference Centre all shortlisted.

The Top team award will go to either the Commercial Team, The Mere Golf Resort and Spa, Conference and Banqueting Team, The Principal Hotel or the Hotel Football Team, Hotel Football.

Winners of six other categories – Back of House Customer Service, Bright Idea Award, Front of House Customer Service, Mentor of the Year, Unsung Hero Award and Young Chef of the Year – will also be revealed on the night.

Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) Chair Adrian Ellis congratulated those shortlisted by judges and praised all entrants from the region’s hospitality and tourism who entered the fiercely contested categories.

“The 15th MHA Annual Ball and Awards is upon us and we are looking forward to some great people coming together to celebrate the great offer that exists here in Manchester.

“Our aim is to raise in excess of £35,000 for our chosen charities which are Breast Cancer Care, The Christie, Hospitality Action and Mustard Tree.”

He added: “With the theme for the event being The Greatest Showman, we’re also expecting to have a lot of fun, which is important.

“I’m sure all who attend will have a memorable evening and I wish those shortlisted all the very best and would also like to thank everyone who submitted entries in 2018.”

Tickets for the ball are priced at £69 per person. Category sponsors include Business Wise Solutions, Caterer.com, Manchester Metropolitan University and Street Cars.

Partners of the event include Bidfood, Ice Entertainment, Illy Coffee, Matthew Clark, Mint Staffing, Polkadot Design and Print, The Linen Group, Udale Speciality Foods , Vision Events, Wenlock Spring,

Tickets can be purchased online via Manchester Hoteliers Association website www.manchester-hotels.org.uk