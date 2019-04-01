SIBA Chief Mike Benner Leave’s To Take Up New Post

Mike Benner is to leave his post as Chief Executive of SIBA, the Society of Independent Brewers, at the end of June after five years. He has accepted a new role as Chief Executive of APIL, the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, representing and campaigning for the rights of injured people.

Mike said, “I am sad to be leaving a great organisation and an industry that I have worked in for many years, but equally I am excited about the opportunity to step into a new role in a different sector making a difference to the lives of injured people. SIBA continues to be an essential voice for independent craft brewers facing regulatory and market access challenges and I’m sure it will continue to go from strength to strength. We have a highly committed and capable team of people and it has been a real pleasure to work with them’.

Ian Fozard, Chairman of SIBA said, “Mike has led SIBA through unprecedented challenges over the last few years and I thank him for his vision, leadership and determination. I wish him all the best in his future role.

Benner takes up his new post on 1stJuly and SIBA has begun the process of seeking a new Chief Executive.