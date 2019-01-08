Sign Up To Host An International Women’s Day Quiz

Aid charity Care International UK is calling on pubs and bars across the country to sign up for ‘A Quiz Night Out’ for International Women’s Day.

The quiz, which will be broadcasted by different hospitality outlets, will offer an evening of entertainment presented by celebrities that puts a woman-themed spin on popular quiz topics.

Singer Jamelia, former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq and soap star Michelle Collins are just three of the celebrities joining Care International in a quiz to be screened by pubs any time between 4 and 12 March 2019.

The international development charity, which focuses on women and girls, is organising ‘A Quiz Night Out’ as part of its #March4Women campaign, a global movement for gender equality throughout the month of March.

Kathryn Betts, head of events and community fundraising at Care International UK, said: “We are delighted to have so many well-loved figures taking part in the quiz to support Care’s work.

“People love pub quizzes – they bring together friends and communities. This will give pubs an opportunity to draw people in and help raise money for a fantastic cause.

“Care supports women and girls in some of the world’s most vulnerable places, from conflict-ridden Yemen to refugee camps in Jordan, Bangladesh and Uganda. The money raised will go towards our work lifting women and girls out of poverty – a very worthwhile cause for International Women’s Day!”

For further details visit https://www.careinternational.org.uk/get-involved/our-events/quiz-night-out-2019/quiz-night-out-sign-host-quiz