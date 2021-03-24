Simpleas Mince: The UK’s First Retail Meat Substitute Made From 100% Peas

At a time of growing consumer demand for non- soya, sustainable meat substitutes, Norfolk company Novo Farina Ltd is launching Simpleas Mince, the UK’s first retail meat substitute made entirely from peas. The product ticks all the “good” boxes: vegan, gluten- free, high in fibre, high in protein, non-GMO, soy-free.

In trials, consumers have been excited by the great texture and endless recipe possibilities: Simpleas Mince can be used in family meal favourites including Bolognese sauce, chilli, lasagne and cottage pie.They also responded positively to the single ingredient labelling (100% peas) and the long shelf-life – a bonus for consumers in these times of retail stock uncertainty. Simpleas Mince has a RRP of £3.99 for a 150g pack. It is also available in bulk direct from Novo Farina Ltd. Please email Vicki.Myhill@novofarina.com for more information and pricing.