Simpleas Mince: The UK’s First Retail Meat Substitute Made From 100% Peas

At a time of growing consumer demand for non- soya, sustainable meat substitutes, Norfolk company Novo Farina Ltd is launching Simpleas Mince, the UK’s first retail meat substitute made entirely from peas. The product ticks all the “good” boxes: vegan, gluten- free, high in fibre, high in protein, non-GMO, soy-free.
In trials, consumers have been excited by the great texture and endless recipe possibilities: Simpleas Mince can be used in family meal favourites including Bolognese sauce, chilli, lasagne and cottage pie.They also responded positively to the single ingredient labelling (100% peas) and the long shelf-life – a bonus for consumers in these times of retail stock uncertainty. Simpleas Mince has a RRP of £3.99 for a 150g pack. It is also available in bulk direct from Novo Farina Ltd. Please email Vicki.Myhill@novofarina.com for more information and pricing.
Dr Chris Harrison, Managing Director, commented “Our mission is to elevate the humble pea to help consumers enjoy delicious meat-free foods as part of a healthy diet. Peas are widely used by the food industry as a key protein source but as an additive rather than the star of the show.We are working hard to change that!”
A predicted 1 million people are planning to take part in Veganuary 2021 and 20% of consumers are reported to be choosing a flexitarian diet as part of a healthy lifestyle and are increasingly looking for UK-produced, sustainable products that can be easily incorporated into their current eating habits. Simpleas Mince is perfectly positioned to be just such a product.