Simply ‘Thaw & Serve’ with Schulstad Bakery Solutions NEW Danish Pastry Range

Bakery experts, Lantmännen Unibake UK would love as many people as possible to experience the joy of its authentic Schulstad Bakery Solutions products.That’s why it has developed a new range of delicious, fully-baked,Thaw and Serve Danish Pastries, enabling operators without an oven to offer their customers a tasty, sweet treat at any time of day.All they have to do is…. thaw and serve.

Now available through Brakes and Bidfood, the new range features traditional favourites including Schulstad Bakery Solutions Maple Pecan Plait and Mini Danish Selection, and provides an incremental sales opportunity for operators to serve pastries throughout the day, with 57% of consumers saying that they choose Danish Pastries as a between-meal treat .Wrapped either individually or in a tray, these easy to serve Danish Pastries are ideal for out-of-home, hospitality and leisure sectors, where operators do not have the facilities to bake fresh and can be enjoyed in house or on the go.

Kate Sykes, Marketing Manager at Lantmännen Unibake, said: “Quality is key to the latest additions in our range, which has been specifically designed to ensure operators are able to extend their offering to provide more variety conveniently, meaning more of them than ever before can include superior sweet pastries as part of their menus. Our new collection of Danishes is fully baked and ready to serve after thawing, allowing caterers without ovens to significantly reduce preparation time, as well as control costs and wastage.”