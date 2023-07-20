Simpsons in the Strand Auction

Share Tweet Share Email

Pro Auction is delighted to announce a two-day auction sale in collaboration with the iconic Simpson’s in the Strand.

On 2nd and 3rd August 2023, loyal patrons and champions of the historical site will be presented with a rare opportunity to acquire a curated list of furnishings and artefacts that have decorated Simpson’s in the Strand. While the stories, history and foundation of Simpson’s remain, a select few items will be available to purchase as it enters a new chapter.

As one of London’s most renowned luxury destinations, Simpson’s in the Strand has been captivating guests since 1828. From the exceptional cuisine to extraordinary hospitality, Simpson’s has long been a beacon of sophistication and class. Pro Auction will be selling select items to give buyers a chance to own a piece of this legendary establishment.

The sale will feature items including furniture and lighting from Simpson’s award winning restaurants and bars. Additional items to go under the hammer include some of Simpsons’ symbolic Drakes silver carving trolleys along with the vast collection of the finest Wedgewood crockery.

All items have been carefully selected by experts at Pro Auction who are dedicated to providing buyers with only the finest quality assets available on the secondary market today.

Commenting on the sale, Auction Director at Pro Auction Simon Rose said:

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for buyers to get their hands on some truly unique pieces that were once part of one of London’s most iconic establishments.” He added “We are expecting strong interest in these beautiful items which have been carefully chosen for their design excellence as well as their historical significance.”

In addition to offering buyers high-end items at competitive prices, Pro Auction also provides professional advice on purchasing procedures and offers secure bidding methods for those unable to attend in person. Buyers can also take advantage of pre-sale viewing days where they can inspect each item prior to bidding. The Simpsons in the Strand Auction will be live and webcast online from 10.30am over the two days.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible event!

If you’re looking for top quality items from one of London’s most prestigious locations then head down to the Pro Auction’s sale at Simpson’s in The Strand between 2nd and 3rd August 2023 or attend the sale preview day on August 1st 2023 between 09:30hrs and 16:00hr.

www.simpsons-auction.com