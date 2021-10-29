Singa Karaoke System

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK is now out of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions which means that you can use our karaoke systems to replicate the feeling of a special event or occasion. Although restrictions have been lifted, it’s important we all work together to stay safe and help make sure our hospitality industry doesn’t face closure again.

A Private karaoke room is a safe

and profitable entertainment option for your pub

Karaoke rooms are a COVID friendly option for entertainment for your customers. With karaoke rooms you can control the number of people in one space and have the opportunity to cleanse equipment between bookings.

Karaoke booths can be easily converted from any room at your venue with minimal investment and effort. If you already have a private function room, all you need is Singa Business, a screen, mics and speakers and you’re all set.

Venues such as Amber Taverns, Hogarth’s Stafford, have created their very own Bubble-oke concept whereby, social bubbles can hire out the karaoke room for private entertainment. An increase in session times from one hour, to up to three hours, has given their customers the feeling of a real occasion and at the same time has trebled the hourly income of the karaoke room in comparison to pre-lockdown figures.

Remember to take good care of hygiene by using protective mic covers and cleaning the mics after use. And of course sanitise the room between every group.

Mobile song requests and display ads makes Singa a great option for safe entertainment

Karaoke song requests can be safely sent direct from the consumer mobile app that any customer can download to their own phone. No need for printed songbooks and no risk of transmitting the virus. Win-win.

Visit www.avt.technology