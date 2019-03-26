Six Rockliffe Team Members Shortlisted for Excellence Awards

Six team members at five star Rockliffe Hall in Hurworth, County Durham, have been shortlisted for the North East Hotels Association Excellence Awards.

Those who’ve made the shortlist are:

Michael Purdie – Health and Wellness Excellence

Salvatore Obinu – Service Excellence

Andrew Jennison – Best Newcomer

Andrew Pye – Support Services

Emma Wright – Rising Star

Sharon Okonokwo – Cleanliness Excellence

The awards, now in their 9th year, celebrate the achievements of the brightest and best hospitality service providers in the region who are delivering outstanding service to guests and their local communities at some of the region’s best-known hotels.

Eamonn Elliott, Rockliffe Hall’s Chief Executive, says: “This is a fantastic achievement for Rockliffe to have so many members of staff shortlisted for the NEHA Excellence Awards. We’ve got an exceptional team at the resort that puts guest experience at the very top of the agenda. I wish everyone the best of luck at the finals in May.”

Lisa Crocker, joint chair of the North East Hotels Association and general manager at Staybridge Suites Newcastle, said: “The Excellence Awards recognise, reward and celebrate the very best that the North East tourism and hospitality industry has to offer. They pay tribute to emerging talent and seek to celebrate the people in our industry who continually strive to provide the best guest experience possible.”

The winners and runners-up will be revealed at a glittering awards night hosted by the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Sunday 19 May 2019.