Snacking Sorted with the Tayto Group

As Britain’s largest family-owned snacks business, Tayto Group has Snacking Sorted with our award-winning range of premium snacks including REAL Handcooked crisps and the market leading pork scratchings brands – Midland Snacks and Mr Porky.
– REAL Handcooked Crisps are a foodservice exclusive range specifically developed for the hospitality sector with distinctive, punchy flavours made with locally sourced potatoes.
– Midland Snacks Traditional Scratchings is our best-selling pub- card – award-wining hand cooked scratchings using a recipe that has stood the test of time.
– Mr Porky is the most recognised name in scratchings with a complete range of Great Taste award-winning pork snacks including Mr Porky Crispy Strips which offers a lighter bite, more akin to crispy bacon rind than a traditional scratching
As experts in snacks, our ranges are tailored for the hospitality sector with formats such as pub- cards and clipstrips, that show off your range and drive sales.
Contact the Tayto Group Limited on Tel: 01536 204200 or visit www.taytogroup.com