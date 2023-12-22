Share Tweet Share Email

South Coast Catering Equipment Ltd a family business was formed in 1970 and is now in its 53rd year. To trade for over half a century through three recessions is a remarkable achievement and founder Mike Barnes says it’s down to giving reliable service at competitive prices.

Our engineers are on call 365 days a year, and it is with great pride that the company has held the service contract with East & West Sussex County Council School meals division for 48 years. Our customers range from large hotel groups, a wide variety of high profile clients, restaurants, small cafes, schools and care homes.

The areas which we cover are East & West Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and even as far as the Channel Islands. 2020 proved to be a difficult year, but we maintained our presence and our service division was busy throughout the whole of lockdown. Our design office with our New Cad System can provide a design layout very quickly, and when service drawings are provided it means our clients can obtain correct quotations with each company tendering quotes like for like. This in turn means the client gets the correct price and the equipment as specified on the design drawing.

We are main distributors for New Equipment Including Rational, Falcon, Lincat, Williams and Foster Refrigeration. We also produce Extract Ventilation Systems and purposed manufactured stainless-steel tables & sinks. Our engineers are fully trained on all this equipment.

In the year 2020 we set up our ‘New Factory – SCCE 36 Station Road ‘producing refurbished equipment. There are over 300 items of refurbished heavy duty catering equipment at our showroom in Hailsham and it has proved very popular with our customers who are on a fixed budget, as in many cases there can be savings of over 70%. Many of our customers mix new and refurbished equipment in their kitchens and because we offer a guarantee and service back up, this is enjoyed by many of them.

Tel: 01323 444530

www.southcoastcatering.co.uk

sales@southcoastcatering.co.uk