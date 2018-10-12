South West Wine School Launches At Dartmouth Food Festival On 20th October 2018

It’s the most exciting new arrival on the South West’s vibrant food and drink scene for years: a wine school determined to make learning about the subject fun and enjoyable, for enthusiasts of all levels. South West Wine School – which throws open its doors at Dartmouth Food Festival on Saturday 20th October – has been founded by Jonathan and Hayley Reynolds and is being supported by some of the biggest wine names in the region, including Susy Atkins, Liam Steevenson MW and Rebecca Mitchell DipWSET.

Co-founder Jonathan Reynolds says: “South West Wine School will offer an exciting range of events and courses, whether you’d like to learn about wine one-to-one, as part of a group, to gain a professional WSET qualification or as an innovative corporate activity.”

The timing of the launch could not be better. Commenting on this, Hayley says: “We are living through what has been described as the ‘West Country Renaissance’, as entrepreneurs, start-ups and tech companies flock to Devon, Somerset and Cornwall, attracted by the space, accessibility and enviable lifestyle on offer. Food and drink have always been an important draw to the region, but now producers and restaurateurs find themselves at the very heart of what’s happening.”

Following the launch at Dartmouth Food Festival, there will be a ‘Wise up on Wine’ Christmas event at Southernhay House in Exeter on Wednesday 5th December (6 – 8pm), a Valentine’s Day ‘Speed Tasting’ at Kingston Estate near Staverton (7pm onwards) and a ‘First of the Summer Wine’ evening at the Deer Park Country House near Honiton. From January 2019 onwards, WSET level 1 and 2 courses will be held at Kenton Park Estate and Vineyard.

A series of shorter, fun and informal tastings will also take place regularly throughout the South West region with local wine experts and winemakers, visit www.southwestwineschool.co.uk for details