Sovereign – Bringing Imagination Into Play

With decades of experience in the play industry, Sovereign pride themselves on the quality and longevity of their outdoor play equipment. Perfect for busy, family-friendly establishments, Sovereign’s flagship range of timber towers have infinite play value are a great addition to any outdoor area.

Popular for a reason, the Captain Mannering (named after a pub local to Sovereign’s Essex headquarters) incorporates four tower units to give extra space and capacity to satisfy older and more active children. It provides a challenging play environment which will inspire endless possibilities for imaginative play. A truly impressive addition to any play area.

The Republican Bench and Table Set is designed with commercial areas in mind. Built with our robust planed and pressure treated timber, this set is perfect for high traffic areas and a great edition to beer gardens and outdoor seating areas.

Ideal for smaller areas, the Foxtail features a slide, rock climber and a fireman’s pole to keep children entertained for hours!

The Thumper is a truly impressive addition to any play area, this tower incorporates many of the features seen in other models, with the addition of a further deck area that allows extra space and capacity to satisfy older and more active children.

With a 20 year warranty on all timber products, 25 year warranty on all metal products and the option for Sovereign Compliance inspection and maintenance packages, Sovereign equipment will bring joy to children and families for years to come.

Find us at www.sovereignplayequipment.co.uk