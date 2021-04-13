Space-Ray – We Know Heat

Space-Ray is an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of high quality infrared radiant and warm air heating systems.With electric heaters, radiant tube heaters and radiant ceramic plaque heaters we know we have the perfect heating solution for you.

Our heaters are popular for large open areas and buildings such as patios, restaurants, outdoor and indoor bars, sports facilities etc. Space-Ray heaters can help to maximize the revenue potential of outside areas by providing targeted heat where you need it. Many of our heaters are IP55 rated to protect against the elements, making sure your heaters stay in top working condition no matter the weather conditions.