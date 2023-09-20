Sparcstudio Collaborates with Pennyhill Park on the Launch of New Luxury Cabanas

Share Tweet Share Email

Pennyhill Park, part of the Exclusive Collection has unveiled four private spa cabanas with copper bathtubs and personal spa loungers as part of its offering. The luxury cabanas, designed by Sparcstudio, are like a luxury hotel room set in nature.

“We’re delighted to elevate our spa experience at Pennyhill Park even further,” explains Graham Copeman, General Manager at Pennyhill Park. “With the introduction of four bespoke luxury cabanas, it’s the perfect opportunity for guests to indulge in the best and feel at their best.”

Each elegant space features its own private copper bathtub and personal spa lounger. There is also a coffee machine, a fridge with stocked soft drinks, phone charging point and lockable storage for personal belongings.

A tablet is provided so guests can order food and drinks to be delivered directly to them.

The cabanas feature a neutral backdrop of materials accentuated with pops of colour on the bespoke inbuilt sofa.

Beverley Bayes, Creative Director at Sparcstudio comments, “We are delighted with the final product . We worked closely with the client team to create the fully bespoke design, with the aim of creating a luxurious guest experience much like you would expect in a treatment room or hotel suite.”

“Durability and ability to withstand the elements was a key factor in the design detailing and materials,” add Bayes.

The team used millboard decking and a wall cladding system with solid surface tops from Caesar stone. exterior grade fabrics in the soft furnishings add a pop of colour. The roof louvre panels are fully waterproof and are remote controlled. Together with the blinds, these provide a sense of privacy and shade.

“We specified grasses to soften the edges of the cabanas, providing privacy whilst herbs add a subtle aroma,” explains Bayes. After twilight, a soft warm glow of light from concealed LED strip lighting brings the design to life.

Sparcstudio is a privately owned spa and interior design practice which specialises in the creation of award-winning Spa, Fitness, Wellness and Hotel facilities. The team has just been voted Top ID company 2022 by NEWH.

Examples of the team’s work includes the £14 million Sopwell Cottonmill Spa; South Lodge Spa for the Exclusive Collection; Dormy House Spa and Calcot spas in the Cotswolds; Aqua Sana Forest Spas; Champneys Mottram Hall, and Third Space at Tower Bridge. They recently completed works on an £8 million new Harrods Hair and Beauty spa on the 5th floor of the Knightsbridge store.

www.sparcstudio.co.uk