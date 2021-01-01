Springboard Awarded Hilton Effect Foundation Grant After Securing Over 2,500 Jobs for Young People in 2021

UK hospitality charity Springboard has trained and secured jobs for more than 2,500 young people across the UK this year. The landmark results are part of ‘Springboard to 2022’, which helps businesses tap into a hard-to-reach national and regional pool of skilled talent.

As a result of Springboard’s commitment to the recovery of the hospitality sector, the charity was named a 2021 grant recipient on behalf of the Hilton Effect Foundation. Grants were awarded to organisations for going above and beyond to support those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and will be used to advance Springboard’s work in helping young and unemployed people to upskill and progress into employment within the hospitality industry.

The grant will fund training programmes beginning in early 2022, including short courses aimed at inspiring school-leavers to join the industry, and longer courses that will help young, unemployed adults gain the confidence and skills required for a career in hospitality.

Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard, said: “Over the last year we have worked tirelessly with our partners to provide employers with a pipeline of talent, giving them the space to focus on the current challenge of rebuilding from the Coronavirus pandemic. As we move into 2022, despite challenges our industry has faced, we look forward to continuing our work in attracting more young people to start careers in the hospitality industry. With the help of the Hilton Effect Foundation, we hope to continue to support employers and reach our target of getting 10,000 young people into jobs within the sector.”

Stephen Cassidy, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Hilton, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Springboard once again, with this grant helping to recognise the important role the charity plays in promoting hospitality careers and supporting unemployed people to access jobs within the sector. With the pandemic still having an enormous impact on our sector, it is vital we inspire people to join our vibrant and diverse industry- and support them in their journey. We are looking forward to supporting Springboard’s work in 2022.”

The Springboard Charity was selected from hundreds of organisations that were considered for Hilton Effect Foundation grants. Each of the 2021 grantees are committed to having a long-term, meaningful impact on the people and communities they serve, by driving progress on critical environmental or social challenges.

Erica Gordon, SVP, Global Head Public Affairs & ESG at Hilton, added: “We are proud of all the people and organisations who have come together to provide urgent support for young people, women, minority populations and refugees who continue to be adversely impacted by ongoing global crises.

“Hilton created the Hilton Effect Foundation on the belief that it can create a ‘better world to travel’ and it’s an honor to invest in The Springboard Charity as one of our 2021 Hilton Effect Grantees. Their work to create sustainable solutions to The Springboard Charity’s focus area is so inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their continued positive impact for years to come.”