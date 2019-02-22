St Patrick’s Day – Something to Stout About at Peeks!

When the missionary Patrick crossed the sea to the Emerald Isle in the 5th century AD, little did he realise how he would be celebrated across the world many hundreds of years later.

And helping people celebrate this saint is Peeks, the party people with all the things you need to make your competitors green with envy.

This year March 17 falls on a Sunday and the day before is the last round of the Six Nations games, with Wales hosting last year’s winners Ireland.

So there is every reason to make a weekend out of St Patrick’s Day.

And Peeks has all you need from flags, balloons and bunting to hilarious leprechaun costumes, hats and beer mats.

There are table decorations, photo-booth props, door covers, scene setters and shamrocks.

Or you could just order a St Patrick’s party pack which has everything you need.

Visit www.peeks.co.uk