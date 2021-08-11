Stackability: The Beauty of Williams’ Latest Chefs Drawer

Working practices in commercial kitchens will have to change to accommodate social distancing.

Creating individual chefs’ stations where everything is to hand will be part of the solution. The latest Williams Chefs Drawer, model VWCD1, is a variable temperature unit that brings refrigerated or frozen storage right to the cook- face, in even the smallest kitchens.

One of its main advantages is the ability to stack two units beneath a standard worktop, allowing users to create a flexible storage solution that can be customised to the chef’s specific needs.

Two drawers stacked together give a combined height of as little as 838mm, including castors, making it easy to fit beneath a standard 900mm high worktop.The VWCD1 features a completely new body design with a side mounted, front ventilating cassette type refrigeration system that helps to reduce the unit’s depth to just 670mm.This allows it to be installed easily underneath a standard 700mm deep worktop, as it leaves a 30mm gap for the plug (the unit runs off a standard 13amp power supply).

The exact size of the stacked drawers can be adjusted further since the swivel and brake castors are available in two different sizes – so operators can choose the best height for their site. The castors make moving the unit for servicing and maintenance simple, while solidly lock- ing it into position when required. The option of legs offers even more flexibility. Depending on the selection of castors or legs, the height of the individual drawer can be adjusted by over 70mmm, between 456mm and 530mm. Each VWCD1 measures 1100mm wide by670mm deep.