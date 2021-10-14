Staff Problem Solved!

We’ve previously talked about the importance of Pub Banners to get your deals and promotions noticed, but with great deals on offer by HFE Signs, can we use their products in other ways?

The answer is certainly yes! HFE Signs print everything to order and with banner deals such as buy 2 get 3rd free you should really be putting your imagination to work. Remember the ‘sky is the limit’ and anything you like can be printed to promote the offers you are currently running or planning in the future.

Over the past months our industry has seen a rapid change from closure to re-opening to rushed off our feet and as a result it has been incredibly difficult to manage staffing to cater for the quick change in demand – You will be surprised how effective a simple ‘Recruiting Now’ banner will solve this issue for you.The added flexibility of being able to use your banner over and over again means it is the perfect way to recruit staff quickly.