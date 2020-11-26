STARlight – The New Lightness

With the STARlight stem glass series, glass manufacturer Stölzle Lausitz has taken a further step into a new dimension. Never before has machine made glass been produced so close to mouth-blown glass with a gracefully slim stem and a gentle thin walled bowl.

STARlight is a glass series with a balanced shape.A seamless and deep-drawn transition between stem and goblet as well perfectly proportioned matching profiles giving the goblets of lead-free crystal glass a high degree of functionality with a harmonious appearance.

The special feature is the fineness of the glass.The stem has a diameter that is about ten percent smaller than that of conventional machine-made glasses.The goblet also has a noticeably thinner wall thickness compared to other glasses from machine production. In this way the STARlight series combines lightness with extraordinary elegance.They are perfect for high- class gastronomy, 5-star hotels and innovative wine bars.They also include the usual features of Stölzle glasses being dishwasher safe with a high breakage resistance making them ideal for both professional and home dining.